New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 10,700 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $25,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 38.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 76,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,524,000 after buying an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 41.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 96.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $348.82 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $198.45 and a 12-month high of $371.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $318.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.