New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 290,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,322 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AECOM were worth $29,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACM. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in AECOM by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth about $1,085,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in AECOM by 1,082.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 31,838 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in AECOM by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 232,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after acquiring an additional 117,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 1,717.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after acquiring an additional 154,483 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $108.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $109.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AECOM from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

