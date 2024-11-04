NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,066 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 2.8% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $48,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,206,990 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $195,098,000 after purchasing an additional 96,338 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 13.9% in the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 120,822 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 301,731 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,535,619. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.37. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

