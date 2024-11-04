Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,354 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 8,184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $255.00 per share, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $255.00 per share, with a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,000. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total value of $13,138,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,819.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $250.09 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $190.01 and a 12 month high of $263.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.05.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.