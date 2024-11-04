Northeast Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,061.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,772,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,959,000 after buying an additional 1,620,091 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.6% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.4% during the third quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 61.8% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $134.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82. The firm has a market cap of $114.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.51 and its 200 day moving average is $135.53.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

