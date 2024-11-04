Northeast Investment Management Purchases 3,300 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.9% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $42,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 49,383.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,788,000 after buying an additional 1,088,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $374,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after buying an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 51.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 893,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $356,524,000 after buying an additional 302,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 40,221.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 266,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 265,461 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research set a $535.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total transaction of $9,286,596.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,166.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,166.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.00, for a total value of $520,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,084. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,246 shares of company stock valued at $33,839,308 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $506.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a PE ratio of 81.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.49 and a fifty-two week high of $523.34.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

