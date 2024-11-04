Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases Earnings Results

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NCLH stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $24.88. 12,222,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,283,719. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

