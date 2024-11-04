Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) CFO Houte Hans Van Sells 3,546 Shares

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $86,096.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,818.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Houte Hans Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, Houte Hans Van sold 2,368 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $57,542.40.

On Monday, August 26th, Houte Hans Van sold 20,000 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $504,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $24.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $27.60.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.39% and a negative net margin of 313.65%. The company had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,483,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,900,000 after buying an additional 1,226,497 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,778,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 30.5% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,164,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,297,000 after purchasing an additional 272,136 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 12.6% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 912,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after purchasing an additional 101,747 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 60.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 225,374 shares in the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

