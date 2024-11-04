Nvwm LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,493 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $880,516,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,010 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,995,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,972,000 after buying an additional 35,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $74,532,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.49 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.