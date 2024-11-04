Nvwm LLC Trims Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 133,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,182,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,242.13.

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,146.59 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $914.50 and a 12 month high of $1,221.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,154.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1,084.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,370 shares of company stock worth $18,333,966 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

