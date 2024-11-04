NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,549 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $50,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $238.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $173.31 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.90.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

