Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0604

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Oasis Network has a market cap of $426.62 million and $17.29 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0604 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.95 or 0.03583259 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00034359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010462 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00005781 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.06034375 USD and is down -5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $12,073,747.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.