ODP (ODP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. ODP has set its FY24 guidance at $4.25-5.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.250-5.000 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.64). ODP had a positive return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ODP to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP Trading Up 1.5 %

ODP stock opened at $31.49 on Monday. ODP has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at ODP

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other ODP news, Director Wendy Lee Schoppert purchased 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $99,858.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,858.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ODP. StockNews.com lowered ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on ODP

About ODP

(Get Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.