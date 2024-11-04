Old North State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 440 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 548.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at THOR Industries

In related news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,169,075. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THO. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

THOR Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of THO opened at $104.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.37 and a 1-year high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

