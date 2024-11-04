OmniaVerse One Day Trading Volume Hits $5,794.50 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $95,098.96 and $5,794.50 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniaVerse (OMNIA) is a Web3 ecosystem designed to merge gaming, digital art, and entertainment through blockchain. It offers a zero-gas blockchain and multiple utility platforms for game distribution and NFTs. The OMNIA token powers transactions in this ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars.

