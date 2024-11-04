Opes Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Opes Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PDN opened at $32.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39. The stock has a market cap of $510.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $35.49.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

