Opes Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $376,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 42,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 184,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,709,000.
Shares of USXF opened at $49.52 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.84.
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
