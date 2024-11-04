Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 274 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of FFEB opened at $48.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.35 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

