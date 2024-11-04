Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 912 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Opes Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,164,000 after buying an additional 323,995 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 104.7% in the second quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 67,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 34,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 237,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 203,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $40.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

