Opes Wealth Management LLC Takes $206,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 255 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. Evercore ISI upped their target price on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.50.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $793.47 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.81 and a 12-month high of $861.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $781.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $713.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.03%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

