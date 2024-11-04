Optas LLC Acquires Shares of 667 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Optas LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 70.6% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd now owns 375,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,504,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 1,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $487.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $360.30 and a 1 year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.