Optas LLC Has $122,000 Stock Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Optas LLC reduced its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,885 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the second quarter worth approximately $3,645,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 81.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 696,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 312,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the second quarter worth $76,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica Stock Up 0.4 %

TEF opened at $4.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. Telefónica, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $4.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEF shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Telefónica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC upgraded Telefónica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

