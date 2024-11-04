Optas LLC Has $243,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Optas LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 49,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.94.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $70.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $126.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.48. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,465 shares of company stock worth $8,050,109. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

