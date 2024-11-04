Optas LLC Sells 71 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Optas LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 351.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.42.

BA opened at $154.59 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $146.02 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.01. The company has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

