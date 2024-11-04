Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Orange County Bancorp stock opened at $53.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.72. The firm has a market cap of $301.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.36. Orange County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $35.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 20.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orange County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Orange County Bancorp by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 28.9% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

