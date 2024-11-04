Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 16000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Orbit Garant Drilling Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.77 million, a P/E ratio of -19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$45.30 million for the quarter. Orbit Garant Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Equities analysts predict that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.0400267 EPS for the current year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Company Profile

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, Central and South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

