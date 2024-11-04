Orbler (ORBR) Price Tops $0.21

Orbler (ORBR) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Over the last week, Orbler has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orbler has a market cap of $42.75 million and approximately $53,293.15 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

