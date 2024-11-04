Orchid (OXT) Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0608 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $59.58 million and $3.75 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,105.55 or 1.00011440 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00012284 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00006540 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006247 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00053910 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06413944 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $16,630,347.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

