Osmosis Hits Market Capitalization of $269.87 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular exchanges. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $269.87 million and $6.86 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,474.29 or 0.99945953 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,346.94 or 0.99760066 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Osmosis Profile
Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 997,854,851 coins and its circulating supply is 691,772,404 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Osmosis
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.
