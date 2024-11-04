PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Bank lifted its position in PACCAR by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 13.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in PACCAR by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PACCAR stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.58. 189,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $85.14 and a one year high of $125.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.65. The company has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 27.24%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PACCAR from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.18.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $2,814,812.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,782,251.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $2,138,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,287,316.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $2,814,812.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,251.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,552 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

