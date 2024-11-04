Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 926,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,381 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $43,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 37,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $44.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

