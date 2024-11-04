Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $84,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 71.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of IEV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.63. The company had a trading volume of 17,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,464. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $59.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

