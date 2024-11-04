Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Purchases 141 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,758 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 25,647 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %

WMT stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.84. The stock had a trading volume of 981,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,771,777. The firm has a market cap of $665.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $166,624.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 457,493 shares in the company, valued at $36,915,110.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,334,337 shares of company stock worth $958,577,287 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.