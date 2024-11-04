Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Purchases 994 Shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of SMOG traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.63. 491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457. The stock has a market cap of $144.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.53. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $114.01.

The VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Low Carbon Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that focuses specifically on renewable energy SMOG was launched on May 3, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

