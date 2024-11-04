Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Sells 645 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up 3.7% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3,584.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 92,716 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 4,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter.

EWJ traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,892,238. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.00. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $73.24.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

