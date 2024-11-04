Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.150-6.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 26.350-27.050 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.57.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PH traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $635.03. 1,040,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $395.00 and a 1 year high of $646.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $615.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $565.05.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

