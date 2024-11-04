PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.89), with a volume of 1021540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.78 ($0.87).

PCI-PAL Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1,130.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.94.

About PCI-PAL

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution for agents on live calls to enhance contact center customer experience.

