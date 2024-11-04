PDS Planning Inc Acquires 3,237 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.98. 7,315,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,123,277. The company has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

