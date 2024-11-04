PDS Planning Inc Acquires 414 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.0% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 49.1% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $225,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $192.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,651,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,472,597. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The firm has a market cap of $997.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

