PDS Planning Inc Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $436,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 247,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,885,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $201,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $253.28. The stock had a trading volume of 849,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,950,995. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.66. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.11 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.