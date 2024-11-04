PDS Planning Inc Grows Stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 5,381.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,950,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805,903 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 671,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,681,000 after purchasing an additional 215,854 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,185,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 350,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after buying an additional 51,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.77. 457,145 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69.

About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

