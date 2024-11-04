PDS Planning Inc Grows Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552,921 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Amphenol by 69.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,564,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487,387 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,041,204,000 after buying an additional 7,275,279 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,833,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $662,458,000 after buying an additional 5,293,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,568,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,935,000 after buying an additional 2,585,282 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,656.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,382. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $10,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,656.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,630,672 shares of company stock valued at $110,992,440 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.32. 412,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,600,251. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average of $65.09. The company has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.