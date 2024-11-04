PDS Planning Inc Has $78.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,774 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.1% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $78,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,761,000 after acquiring an additional 257,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,585 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $573.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $435.37 and a twelve month high of $588.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

