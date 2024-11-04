PDS Planning Inc Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

PDS Planning Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,297,000 after acquiring an additional 26,169 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $386.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,493. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $279.51 and a twelve month high of $397.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

