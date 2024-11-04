PDS Planning Inc Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

PDS Planning Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 947,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138,373 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.1% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $45,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.95. 996,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,167,427. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

