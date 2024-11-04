PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.48 Million

PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. PeiPei (ETH) has a total market cap of $42.16 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of PeiPei (ETH) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PeiPei (ETH) token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PeiPei (ETH) has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PeiPei (ETH) Token Profile

PeiPei (ETH)’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2024. PeiPei (ETH)’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,156,335,213,487 tokens. PeiPei (ETH)’s official website is peipeicoin.vip. PeiPei (ETH)’s official Twitter account is @peipeierc20.

Buying and Selling PeiPei (ETH)

According to CryptoCompare, “PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. PeiPei (ETH) has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 411,156,335,213,486.7 in circulation. The last known price of PeiPei (ETH) is 0.00000011 USD and is up 3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,654,356.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://peipeicoin.vip/.”

