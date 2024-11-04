PENG (NASDAQ:PENG) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PENG (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PENG. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on PENG from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of PENG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PENG from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENG opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.04 million, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.70. PENG has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

