Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ PESI opened at $14.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.56. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $234.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 0.48.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the second quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 21.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

