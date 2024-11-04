Personalis (PSNL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Personalis has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $22.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 101.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Personalis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Personalis Stock Up 0.8 %

Personalis stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $270.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. Personalis has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Personalis from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Personalis from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Personalis from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

