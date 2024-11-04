Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $435.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $520.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.38.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $417.82. The company had a trading volume of 206,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,335. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $404.74 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $478.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 52,746.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 528,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,890,000 after buying an additional 527,460 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 696.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 352,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,891,000 after acquiring an additional 308,493 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3,325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 220,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,229,000 after acquiring an additional 213,731 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 46.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,179,000 after purchasing an additional 177,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,193.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 128,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,601,000 after purchasing an additional 125,498 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

